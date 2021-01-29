FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your space with Airthereal’s Pure Morning Air Purifier at $60 (Reg. up to $100)

-
Home GoodswootAirthereal
Reg. $75+ $60

Today only, Woot is offering the Airthereal Pure Morning Air Purifier for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $100 at Amazon where it currently fetches $75, today’s offer is up to $40 in savings and the lowest we can find. Rid your environment of harmful airborne particles with this model’s true HEPA filtration system. It is rated to cover spaces up to 315-square feet, runs “quieter than a whisper,” and is “light enough” to be moved from room to room. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 350 Amazon customers and ships with an impressive 4-year warranty. More details below. 

You have more than enough to scoop up some extra Airthereal Air Purifier Replacement Filters, but it might be worth taking a look at some air purifiers that are even more affordable as well. You can save even more with this LEVOIT Air Purifier or just opt for this highly-rated HEPA model at under $49 shipped. Neither of these options are rated to cover as large of a space as today’s lead deal, but they will get the job done for smaller bedrooms or the home office. 

While we are talking air quality, we still have Google’s Nest Thermostat E down at $139 as well as some deals on Airthings air quality monitors. You can browse those options right here starting from $64, then head over to our home goods and smart home guides for even more notable discounts. 

More on the Airthereal Pure Morning Air Purifier:

Pure Morning APH230C is positioned for its high performance and cost-effectiveness. With a CADR rating of 135CFM, it covers spaces around 315 sq ft, perfect for daily use in the office and bedroom. True HEPA Filter: Originally designed for the US Army, HEPA filters remove 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns or larger– 166 times smaller than a human hair!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Airthereal

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven now $116 Prim...
Amazon’s Gold Box offers top-rated desks and work...
Home Depot discounts air compressors, nailers, more up ...
Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler drops to $440 for...
Illuminate your home with dimmable Govee LED lamps pric...
A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered Kin...
Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent strikes $50 at Am...
Amazon takes $418 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century L...
Show More Comments

Related

$25 off

Toniebox tells your kids Disney-themed stories for $100 ($25 off)

$100 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $43, more

$25 Learn More
Save $80

Jackery Explorer portable power stations fall by as much as $80, now on sale from $125

From $125 Learn More
70% off

ALDO End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 30% off all boots

+ 30% off Learn More
Save $150

Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac at Amazon lows from $1,219

$1,219 Learn More
Reg. $10

Apple discounts sports films to $5 this weekend in latest movie sale

$5 Learn More
Save 20%

Save up to $70 on Seagate USB-C SSDs, internal hard drives, and more starting at $75

From $75 Learn More
Orig. $200

Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven now $116 Prime shipped for today only (Refurb, Orig. $200)

$116 Learn More