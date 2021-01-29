Refresh your space with Airthereal’s Pure Morning Air Purifier at $60 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, Woot is offering the Airthereal Pure Morning Air Purifier for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $100 at Amazon where it currently fetches $75, today’s offer is up to $40 in savings and the lowest we can find. Rid your environment of harmful airborne particles with this model’s true HEPA filtration system. It is rated to cover spaces up to 315-square feet, runs “quieter than a whisper,” and is “light enough” to be moved from room to room. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 350 Amazon customers and ships with an impressive 4-year warranty. More details below.

You have more than enough to scoop up some extra Airthereal Air Purifier Replacement Filters, but it might be worth taking a look at some air purifiers that are even more affordable as well. You can save even more with this LEVOIT Air Purifier or just opt for this highly-rated HEPA model at under $49 shipped. Neither of these options are rated to cover as large of a space as today’s lead deal, but they will get the job done for smaller bedrooms or the home office.

While we are talking air quality, we still have Google’s Nest Thermostat E down at $139 as well as some deals on Airthings air quality monitors. You can browse those options right here starting from $64, then head over to our home goods and smart home guides for even more notable discounts.

More on the Airthereal Pure Morning Air Purifier:

Pure Morning APH230C is positioned for its high performance and cost-effectiveness. With a CADR rating of 135CFM, it covers spaces around 315 sq ft, perfect for daily use in the office and bedroom. True HEPA Filter: Originally designed for the US Army, HEPA filters remove 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns or larger– 166 times smaller than a human hair!

