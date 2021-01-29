Serena Williams partners with Away on new luggage, here are our favorites

Serena Williams, American professional tennis player, has partnered with the luggage brand Away for a new collection full of fun styles. There are 15 new styles in this collection full of organizers, luggage, pet carriers, and totes. The colors of this collection are bright and fun. Prices in the Serena Williams Away luggage collection start at $55. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the new adidas Ultraboost 21 shoes that just launched yesterday.

Williams says, “I have some of the best memories from [my first time at Wimbledon]. I was so young and I was able to travel and experience things that I can genuinely say I would never have experienced otherwise.”

Away Luggage x Serena Williams

If you’re looking for new luggage, the Away Luggage x Serena Williams collection features four sizes, from a large size that will fit all of your essentials and more to a carry-on that can fit in an overhead container on a flight. Each of the items have 360-degree spinner wheels for added convenience, and all are made of lightweight, durable material that is designed to last for years to come. Plus, they also feature a TSA lock to keep all of your items secure, and each style has a compression system so you can fit as much in as possible. There are seven color options to choose from, and the luggage starts at $225.

Away bags & totes

The new Convertible Backpack Tote has an array of great features. The straps to this backpack are able to transform into either a tote or a backpack in seconds, which makes it super versatile. The all black coloring is gender neutral, so anyone can carry it, and it has several pockets for organization. Best of all, this style has two 15-inch MacBook sleeves. You can find it today at $225 and it will easily become a staple in your everyday routine.

Travel accessories

I personally hate when my jewelry gets tangled, and the Serena Williams x Away Luggage collection has a perfect piece to keep all of your jewelry organized. This little accessory can fit into tight spaces and the flat sleeve design can store necklaces, rings, and up to eight pairs of earrings. It also has an exterior pocket to store larger items such as watches or bracelets. It’s priced at $75 and comes in a beautiful perwinkle color.

