Stanley’s premium Shot Glass Set strikes $20 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Stanley Adventure Nesting Shot Glass Set for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and delivers the second-best price we have tracked since August. This Stanley kit bundles four 2-ounce shot glasses alongside a metal carrying case. You’ll find stainless steel used throughout the entire set, helping convey that it’s built to last. Taking this deal on future camping trips is arguably a great way to make your outings even more fun. Stanley backs this set with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars.
If you don’t plan on taking any of these outside, consider this 6-pack of Amazon Basics Shot Glasses at $14 instead. Unlike the Stanley offer above, these are made of glass instead of metal. Amazon touts a lead-free composition that offers “stunning clarity.”
And since you’re here, we have some other deals you may want to check out. A couple of examples include Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent at $50 and a wide-ranging roundup of other Stanley flasks, mugs, food jars and more that are up to 48% off. Yet another notable deal is on the Old Timer Switch-It Knife for an Amazon low of $20.
Stanley Adventure Nesting Shot Glass Set features:
- Wherever you are, the Stanley shot glass set gives you the freedom to celebrate You’ll get 4 (2oz) stainless steel shot glasses and an equally durable carrying case to spice up any camping, fishing, or backpacking trip
- Experience legendary Stanley quality in play We’ve crafted both the metal shot glasses and carry case using super-tough, naturally BPA-free, rust-resistant, and dishwasher-safe stainless steel
- All the shot glasses nest right into the case for neat, space-friendly storage Don’t have any space in your pack? No problemo Just use the loop on the lid to clip the carry case to your backpack and adventure onwards
