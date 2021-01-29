FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stanley’s premium Shot Glass Set strikes $20 at Amazon (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessStanley
$20

Amazon is offering the Stanley Adventure Nesting Shot Glass Set for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and delivers the second-best price we have tracked since August. This Stanley kit bundles four 2-ounce shot glasses alongside a metal carrying case. You’ll find stainless steel used throughout the entire set, helping convey that it’s built to last. Taking this deal on future camping trips is arguably a great way to make your outings even more fun. Stanley backs this set with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you don’t plan on taking any of these outside, consider this 6-pack of Amazon Basics Shot Glasses at $14 instead. Unlike the Stanley offer above, these are made of glass instead of metal. Amazon touts a lead-free composition that offers “stunning clarity.”

And since you’re here, we have some other deals you may want to check out. A couple of examples include Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent at $50 and a wide-ranging roundup of other Stanley flasks, mugs, food jars and more that are up to 48% off. Yet another notable deal is on the Old Timer Switch-It Knife for an Amazon low of $20.

Stanley Adventure Nesting Shot Glass Set features:

  • Wherever you are, the Stanley shot glass set gives you the freedom to celebrate You’ll get 4 (2oz) stainless steel shot glasses and an equally durable carrying case to spice up any camping, fishing, or backpacking trip
  • Experience legendary Stanley quality in play We’ve crafted both the metal shot glasses and carry case using super-tough, naturally BPA-free, rust-resistant, and dishwasher-safe stainless steel
  • All the shot glasses nest right into the case for neat, space-friendly storage Don’t have any space in your pack? No problemo Just use the loop on the lid to clip the carry case to your backpack and adventure onwards

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Stanley

About the Author

Upgrade your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of ...
Indoor plants and succulents up to 30% off with deals f...
At $7 Prime shipped, don’t miss out on Titan̵...
Prep for BBQ cookouts with a 4-probe Bluetooth grill th...
PS5-ready SteelSeries Arctic 7 Wireless Gaming Headset ...
Protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s leather ...
Save up to 29% on Logitech G PRO Gaming accessories at ...
Crock-Pot’s Express Crisp Multi-Cooker + bonus ai...
Show More Comments

Related

48% off

Let the good times roll with Stanley’s Hip Flask at 31% off, more from $12 (Save up to 48%)

From $12 Learn More
Save 42%

At $7 Prime shipped, don’t miss out on Titan’s 13-piece Metric Hex Bit Set (42% off)

$7 Learn More
$11 each

Upgrade your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of solar LED spotlights at $11 each

$21 Learn More
Reg. $699

OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone delivers 5G UW connectivity at $470 (Save 33%)

$470 Learn More
30% off

Indoor plants and succulents up to 30% off with deals from $13 Prime shipped at Amazon

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Prep for BBQ cookouts with a 4-probe Bluetooth grill thermometer at low of $25 (50% off)

$25 Learn More
15% off

Herman Miller living room sale takes 15% off Eames, Girard, Nelson, more

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $449

Dyson’s V8 Absolute Pro cordless stick vacuum falls to new low from $325 (Reg. $449)

From $325 Learn More