Amazon takes 20% off Pepto Bismol and Align Probiotics from $15, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of Align Probiotics and Pepto Bismol Chewables starting at under $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is this 3-pack of Pepto Bismol Chewables for $19.15. Down from $24, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Pepto Bismol Chewables are said to provide fast-acting relief for nausea, heartburn, indigestion, and more. The chewable design means you can leave them in your bag for relief on-the-go, as well. Over 540 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Don’t forget to check out all of the deals right here for even more ways to refresh your medicine cabinet. You’ll find a variety of other markdowns from Align and Pepto Bismol, with prices starting at $15. Whether you’re just looking to stock up or are hoping to try out a new option, today’s price cuts are certainly worth a look.

Then swing by our home goods guide for even more discounts for around the house. This Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver has fallen to an Amazon low at $56, and is now joined by an up to 45% off DEWALT, Milwaukee, and Makita tool sale at Home Depot.

More on Pepto Bismol Chewables:

Pepto Bismol Chews provide fast and effective relief from nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, and diarrhea. Pepto Bismol Chews are a convenient way to get on-the-go relief with a soothing mint flavor. As a part of the P&G family, Pepto Bismol has high quality standards for all our products

Roborock's S6 MaxV robo vac also mops your floors...
Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT, Milwaukee, and M...
Save up to $51 on Fitbit wearables: Versa 3 $199, Sense...
Nintendo's Mario Kart Live Home Circuit for Switc...
Amazon 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50: Pizza pan, ski...
eero's latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off st...
Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (r...
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazo...
Roborock's S6 MaxV robo vac also mops your floors, now $150 off at Amazon with free shipping

Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT, Milwaukee, and Makita tool combo kits

Tommy Hilfiger takes 50% off all sale items: Outerwear, jeans, more from $7

Save up to $51 on Fitbit wearables: Versa 3 $199, Sense $279, more from $130

Nintendo's Mario Kart Live Home Circuit for Switch drops to $90.50 shipped

Anker Gold Box: Save 40% off charging accessories from $10, USB-C power strip: $25

Amazon 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50: Pizza pan, skillets, cookware sets, more up to 50% off

eero's latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

