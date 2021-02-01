Amazon takes 20% off Pepto Bismol and Align Probiotics from $15, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of Align Probiotics and Pepto Bismol Chewables starting at under $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is this 3-pack of Pepto Bismol Chewables for $19.15. Down from $24, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Pepto Bismol Chewables are said to provide fast-acting relief for nausea, heartburn, indigestion, and more. The chewable design means you can leave them in your bag for relief on-the-go, as well. Over 540 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Don’t forget to check out all of the deals right here for even more ways to refresh your medicine cabinet. You’ll find a variety of other markdowns from Align and Pepto Bismol, with prices starting at $15. Whether you’re just looking to stock up or are hoping to try out a new option, today’s price cuts are certainly worth a look.

Then swing by our home goods guide for even more discounts for around the house. This Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver has fallen to an Amazon low at $56, and is now joined by an up to 45% off DEWALT, Milwaukee, and Makita tool sale at Home Depot.

More on Pepto Bismol Chewables:

Pepto Bismol Chews provide fast and effective relief from nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, and diarrhea. Pepto Bismol Chews are a convenient way to get on-the-go relief with a soothing mint flavor. As a part of the P&G family, Pepto Bismol has high quality standards for all our products

