Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazon low at $56 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Body Trimmer and Shaver for $55.99 shipped. Regularly between $70 and as much as $80, today’s offer is up to 30% in savings, the lowest we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the included case and extra shaving head, this model is designed for full-body grooming with five adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip. The built-in rechargeable battery offers 80-minutes of cordless runtime after a 1-hour charge and it can also be used in wet or dry conditions. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great lower-cost alternative is the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 1100 at under $20 Prime shipped. This one carries nearly as solid reviews with a 4+ star rating from over 12,000 Amazon customers. It does require a AA battery to operate and you won’t get as many length combs, but it will provide a similar experience otherwise.

More on the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000

With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones; Including the most sensitive ones

This Body groomer has 5 adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip to give you full choices on your style and comfort

This dual side Bodygroomer can be used wet or dry giving you the freedom and comfort to choose what best suits your styling needs

