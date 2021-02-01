Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit for Switch drops to $90.50 shipped

Amazon is now offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) for Nintendo Switch at $90.53 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Nintendo’s new augmented reality racing kit. While this is a light discount by our standards, the kits are just starting to be readily available at retailers and this is among the first notable discounts we have tracked. This kit turns your living room floor into a Mario Kart race track with up to 4-players. Learn more in our hands-on review, but act fast as this one could go out of stock at anytime. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit uses augmented reality technology to put the live Mario Kart toys directly into the game. You set up a course on the floor of your home, and then control the included karts with your switch in a sort mixed reality experience with the game. You can see it in action right here.

If you’re not interested in turning your space into a live Mario Kart track, just scoop up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for your Switch instead. Now $50 at Amazon, this one will offer a similar experience, cost you less overall, and won’t leave your living room in a mess.

Swing by our games/apps hub for even more Nintendo deals and you can get even more details on Mario Kart Live right here.

More on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit:

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; sold separately)

