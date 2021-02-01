FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit for Switch drops to $90.50 shipped

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $100 $90.50

Amazon is now offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) for Nintendo Switch at $90.53 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Nintendo’s new augmented reality racing kit. While this is a light discount by our standards, the kits are just starting to be readily available at retailers and this is among the first notable discounts we have tracked. This kit turns your living room floor into a Mario Kart race track with up to 4-players. Learn more in our hands-on review, but act fast as this one could go out of stock at anytime. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit uses augmented reality technology to put the live Mario Kart toys directly into the game. You set up a course on the floor of your home, and then control the included karts with your switch in a sort mixed reality experience with the game. You can see it in action right here.

If you’re not interested in turning your space into a live Mario Kart track, just scoop up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for your Switch instead. Now $50 at Amazon, this one will offer a similar experience, cost you less overall, and won’t leave your living room in a mess. 

Swing by our games/apps hub for even more Nintendo deals and you can get even more details on Mario Kart Live right here

More on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit:

  • Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart
  • Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality
  • The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course
  • Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play
  • Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; sold separately)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50: Pizza pan, ski...
eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off st...
Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (r...
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazo...
Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price ...
New Beats Flex wireless earbuds deliver Apple’s W...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
These Zinus mattress and bed frame deals start at $69 (...
Show More Comments

Related

Mario Kart Live review: Nintendo delivers a gaming-changing AR experience for Switch

Buy now Learn More
40% off

Anker Gold Box: Save 40% off charging accessories from $10, USB-C power strip: $25

$10+ Learn More
50% off

Amazon 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50: Pizza pan, skillets, cookware sets, more up to 50% off

From $14.50 Learn More
20% off

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

From $71 Learn More
$30 off

Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (refurb) on Gold Box

$70 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazon low at $56 (Reg. up to $80)

$56 Learn More
Reg. $399

Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price yet at $325 (Reg. $399)

$325 Learn More
Reg. $50

New Beats Flex wireless earbuds deliver Apple’s W1 chip at a low of $40 (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More