Vissles, a newcomer to the computer peripheral scene, just announced its latest V1 84-key wireless mechanical keyboard. It features Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, as well as macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android support. With 12 dual-function FN keys, 19 colorful RGB, and nine monochrome backlighting modes with adjustable brightness and patterns, this keyboard could be your next purchase to finally go all-wireless at your desk.

Wireless mechanical keyboards are finally starting to become mainstream

For a long time, mechanical keyboards have been wired only. Why? I’m not entirely sure, but many companies stuck to only using wireless technology in membrane-based keyboards, and kept mechanical offerings wired. Well, that’s all starting to change now.

Late last year, we reviewed the Keychron K2 which is a Bluetooth wireless mechanical keyboard. Well, Vissles wants to get in on the scene and decided to announce its first 84-key wireless mechanical keyboard today. The Vissles V1, as it’s called, features Outemu Red or Blue switches, delivering either a linear feel or clicky crisp press, depending on which you prefer. Honestly, this keyboard looks to be a fantastic option all-around given its feature set.

Enjoy up to 19-hours of usage at the highest backlight brightness, and 180-hours with no lights at all

So, wireless keyboards have to function…wirelessly, right? Of course. Well, part of that means there has to be a built-in battery to run the keyboard when no external power is present. Vissles has included a 3750 mAh battery here, which delivers 19-hours on the brightest backlight setting and 180-hours when you turn the lights off. This is absolutely killer, as that means you can go a full 22 days between charging if you work eight hours per day and don’t have the backlight on. Of course, turning that light on will drain the battery, but, if you keep it on a low or medium setting, you should be able to make it through a week before it’s time to plug back in.

There are plenty of premium features in this compact build

Vissles wanted to ensure that you’d be able to enjoy a number of premium features in its latest keyboard. One of these features is the ability to connect to macOS, Windows, iPhone, iPad, and Android with ease over Bluetooth or USB-C. A simple tap of Fn + Q/W/E/R/T allows you to switch between five different devices, making transitioning quick and easy.

There are also 12 dual-function FN keys that deliver access to media, shortcuts, and more, making your workflow even more efficient.

Pricing and availability

The Vissles V1 wireless mechanical keyboard will retail for $89.99 direct and $91 at Amazon and is available to purchase starting today.

