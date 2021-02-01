FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vissles just launched a RGB 84-key wireless/USB-C mechanical keyboard at under $100

Vissles, a newcomer to the computer peripheral scene, just announced its latest V1 84-key wireless mechanical keyboard. It features Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, as well as macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android support. With 12 dual-function FN keys, 19 colorful RGB, and nine monochrome backlighting modes with adjustable brightness and patterns, this keyboard could be your next purchase to finally go all-wireless at your desk.

Wireless mechanical keyboards are finally starting to become mainstream

For a long time, mechanical keyboards have been wired only. Why? Iâ€™m not entirely sure, but many companies stuck to only using wireless technology in membrane-based keyboards, and kept mechanical offerings wired. Well, thatâ€™s all starting to change now.

Late last year, we reviewed the Keychron K2 which is a Bluetooth wireless mechanical keyboard. Well, Vissles wants to get in on the scene and decided to announce its first 84-key wireless mechanical keyboard today. The Vissles V1, as itâ€™s called, features Outemu Red or Blue switches, delivering either a linear feel or clicky crisp press, depending on which you prefer. Honestly, this keyboard looks to be a fantastic option all-around given its feature set.

Enjoy up to 19-hours of usage at the highest backlight brightness, and 180-hours with no lights at all

So, wireless keyboards have to functionâ€¦wirelessly, right? Of course. Well, part of that means there has to be a built-in battery to run the keyboard when no external power is present. Vissles has included a 3750 mAh battery here, which delivers 19-hours on the brightest backlight setting and 180-hours when you turn the lights off. This is absolutely killer, as that means you can go a full 22 days between charging if you work eight hours per day and donâ€™t have the backlight on. Of course, turning that light on will drain the battery, but, if you keep it on a low or medium setting, you should be able to make it through a week before itâ€™s time to plug back in.

There are plenty of premium features in this compact build

Vissles wanted to ensure that youâ€™d be able to enjoy a number of premium features in its latest keyboard. One of these features is the ability to connect to macOS, Windows, iPhone, iPad, and Android with ease over Bluetooth or USB-C. A simple tap of Fn + Q/W/E/R/T allows you to switch between five different devices, making transitioning quick and easy.

There are also 12 dual-function FN keys that deliver access to media, shortcuts, and more, making your workflow even more efficient.

Pricing and availability

The Vissles V1 wireless mechanical keyboard will retail for $89.99 direct and $91 at Amazon and is available to purchase starting today.

