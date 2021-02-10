Tenergy’s Renair HEPA Air Purifier with night light falls to $65 for today only (Reg. up to $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the Tenergy Renair Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for $64.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly selling for between $88 and as much as $130 over the last year, today’s offer is up to 50% in savings, $23 below Amazon’s current price, and the best we can find. Designed for rooms up to 210-square feet, this handy device cleans the air in your space with its “medical grade H13 HEPA” filtration system. Along with its built-in ionizer to help purify your surroundings, this model has a nice sleep mode for extra quiet operation at night as well as a soothing blue or rotating color night light. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something even more affordable, check out this mini portable air purifier at $24 Prime shipped. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 2,200 Amazon customers. While it won’t cover an area quite as large, it will purify your immediate space for a fraction of the price of today’s featured offer.

Need some humidifier action instead? This 4.5L model is down at just $22 (45% off) right now. Just make sure you swing by our home goods deal hub to check out the rest of today’s best price drops on items for around the house including this 5-tier industrial bookshelf at an Amazon low and TACKLIFE’s mini handheld circular saw, among many others.

More on the Tenergy Renair Air Purifier:

Clean your indoor air with the Renair true HEPA air purifier ideal for rooms up to 210sqft like bedrooms, living rooms, and offices . This high efficiency 82CFM CADR ensures your air stays free from wildfire smoke, pollution, odor, and germs. A great air purifier for pets and allergies due to the unique multi-step filtration process. The fine preliminary filter traps large objects like pet hair, true HEPA filter captures finer particles from .3 microns or larger, and the activated carbon absorbs even finer particles like odors and smells.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!