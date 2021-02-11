Aukey Dash Cam with Sony sensor, motion detection, more now $45.50 (Reg. $70)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its DR02 Dash Camera for $45.49 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code O9I3GYJ8 at checkout. Regularly $70, today’s offer is nearly $25 or 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model sports a Sony-made sensor with a 1080p capture resolution and a “super-wide” 170-degree field of view. A built-in G-sensor detects sudden shaking or collisions and works in collaboration with the loop recording that will automatically overwrite old, unneeded footage. Add in dual port USB car charging and included mounting hardware/stickers, and you’re looking at a notable solution at an even better price. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

This model supports Class 10 microSD memory cards up to 128GB in size. This $19 Samsung is a great option that carries stellar reviews from over 112,000 Amazon customers. just make sure to check out some of these other memory card deals we have live right now with up to 32% in savings while you’re at it.

But for something even more affordable, take a look at this simple backup camera system that will only run you $29. Head over to our previous iOttie roundup to score a new highly-rated dash smartphone mount from $18 for both iPhone and Android devices. Then dive into our smartphone accessories deal hub for additional savings on audio gear, charging setups, and much more including SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger Sync.

More on the Aukey DR02 Dash Camera:

FHD 1080p: Sony Exmor Sensor captures everything in super-sharp full 1080p resolution with super-wide 170° field of view. It maintains strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving

Extreme Temperature Operation: This camera uses a supercapacitor for greater heat & cold endurance (-30°C – 75°C / -22°F – 167°F) and longer lifetime than standard battery technology

Emergency Recording & Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage

