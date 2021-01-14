After first being announced back in April of 2020, Amazon today is officially out with a way for Blink smart security owners to store recordings and footage without having to rely on the cloud. The new Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 allows you to store up to 256GB of footage locally on your network with a built-in USB port for connecting hard drives and the like. Head below for a closer look and details on locking in your pre-order.

Blink Add-On Sync Module 2

Nearly 10 months later, Amazon is finally giving Blink owners an option to store content locally on their network. The Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 was initially announced alongside its Mini Camera last year, only to be delayed once again in September with the launch of the brand’s latest-generation releases. But now, Amazon is finally rolling out the add-on accessory.

When Amazon announced it would be sunsetting its previously-free cloud storage services in favor of a new paid option, the Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 was touted as a way to sidestep the fees for local storage. And while those wanting to store recording have had to pay up with the accessory missing in action, there’s finally an alternative. The Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 enters with the same rounded square design that the brand’s cameras pack, but with a more sleek design that’s meant to be plugged in and forgotten about.

There’s no built-in storage here, which is what allows Amazon to keep the price affordable. Alongside support for up to 10 cameras, the Blink add-on features a USB port that allows you to plug in up to 256GB of storage for handling local recordings. As of now, only the latest Blink cameras are compatible with the local storage feature offered here.

Amazon’s new Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 is now available for pre-order. It enters with a $34.99 price tag and is slated to begin shipping out at the end of the month on January 28. You’ll find Amazon’s Pre-order Guarantee here, which ensures you pay the lowest price between locking in your order and the device actually shipping.

Having the option to store recordings locally is not only a win for those not wanting to pay up for the cloud services that Amazon offers but is also notable for privacy-conscious owners, too. Even though it has taken quite a while to finally see the Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 go from part of a press release to an actual product, those who are already in the Blink ecosystem or have been holding out will find it to be well worth the value.

