FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s new Sync Module 2 provides up to 256GB of free local Blink camera storage

-
NewsBlink
Pre-order

After first being announced back in April of 2020, Amazon today is officially out with a way for Blink smart security owners to store recordings and footage without having to rely on the cloud. The new Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 allows you to store up to 256GB of footage locally on your network with a built-in USB port for connecting hard drives and the like. Head below for a closer look and details on locking in your pre-order.

Nearly 10 months later, Amazon is finally giving Blink owners an option to store content locally on their network. The Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 was initially announced alongside its Mini Camera last year, only to be delayed once again in September with the launch of the brand’s latest-generation releases. But now, Amazon is finally rolling out the add-on accessory.

When Amazon announced it would be sunsetting its previously-free cloud storage services in favor of a new paid option, the Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 was touted as a way to sidestep the fees for local storage. And while those wanting to store recording have had to pay up with the accessory missing in action, there’s finally an alternative. The Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 enters with the same rounded square design that the brand’s cameras pack, but with a more sleek design that’s meant to be plugged in and forgotten about.

There’s no built-in storage here, which is what allows Amazon to keep the price affordable. Alongside support for up to 10 cameras, the Blink add-on features a USB port that allows you to plug in up to 256GB of storage for handling local recordings. As of now, only the latest Blink cameras are compatible with the local storage feature offered here.

Amazon’s new Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 is now available for pre-order. It enters with a $34.99 price tag and is slated to begin shipping out at the end of the month on January 28. You’ll find Amazon’s Pre-order Guarantee here, which ensures you pay the lowest price between locking in your order and the device actually shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Having the option to store recordings locally is not only a win for those not wanting to pay up for the cloud services that Amazon offers but is also notable for privacy-conscious owners, too. Even though it has taken quite a while to finally see the Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 go from part of a press release to an actual product, those who are already in the Blink ecosystem or have been holding out will find it to be well worth the value.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Blink

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tested: elago M5 stand for iPhone delivers Pro Display ...
The Container Store partners with Marie Kondo to spark ...
Denon expands HEOS lineup with AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atm...
New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trail...
MSI launches its first SSD + upgraded GPUs, X590 mother...
IK intros new UNO Synth Pro models with Mac/PC and modu...
LOCKLY Duo and Guard smart locks debut with shuffling P...
ASUS + LG take the stage at CES with new portable and 4...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Tested: elago M5 stand for iPhone delivers Pro Display XDR vibes

Learn More
Reg. $80

Outfit your Alexa or Assistant setup with TP-Link’s 6-Outlet Power Strip at $49 (Save 39%)

$49 Learn More
$200 off

BenQ’s high-end 4K HDR projectors sport up to 3,000-lumens + Android TV at $200 off

$1,599 Learn More

The Container Store partners with Marie Kondo to spark joy when organizing in 2021

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $80

Marble and brass adorn Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern Table Lamp: $62 (Reg. $80)

$62 Learn More
50% off

Bring home a Little Tikes Hoop It Up! Ball Pit for the kids at just $30 today (Reg. up to $60)

$30 Learn More
$45+ off

Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam drops to new all-time low at just $20 (Reg. $65+)

$20 Learn More
25% off

Halter’s Executive Steel Mesh and Wood Desk Set now 25% off at $15 Prime shipped

$15 Learn More