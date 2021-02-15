FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Practice your short game with a Putt-A-Bout Indoor Putting Green down at $27.50 (Reg. $42+)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessPutt-A-Bout
Reg. $42+ $27.50

Amazon is now offering the Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green for $27.45 shipped. Regularly as much as $50, it has more recently sold in the $42 range and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. Measuring out at 9- by 3-feet, this is a fun little green to have around the house, or just to practice your short game before golf season in the home office. It is manufactured in the USA and features a kidney-shaped green, built-in sand trap cutouts (that also catch missed shots), and three practice cup holes. The non-skid backing is a nice touch as well alongside the 4+ star rating from over 10,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You’ll have more than enough savings left over to score an extra pack of practice balls if you need them. This way you won’t have to keep going to get them as often, and be able to stay focused on your short game instead. This highly-rated GoSports 16-pack sells for $10 Prime shipped and includes a storage tote to keeps things organized in between practice sessions. 

You might also want to check out our roundup of new golf apparel brands on the rise as well as the ongoing Golf Apparel Shop Clearance Event featuring deals on Callaway, PGA Tour, and more at up to 25% off. Then head over to today’s gift card roundup to find a notable offer from Topgolf and others, as well as our sports and fitness deal hub for even more.

More on the Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green:

  • Manufactured in the USA
  • Kidney shaped practice putting green
  • High quality putting surface stays smooth
  • Built in sand trap cutouts catch missed shots
  • 3 practice cup cutouts
  • Measures 3 by 9 feet
  • Non skid backing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Putt-A-Bout

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strik...
Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City...
Mesh Wi-Fi beckons with Tenda’s 3-node system, no...
Ready your spring/summer setup with a Primula Pace Cold...
Constuct your own shed with these 2x4basics’ custom k...
Microsoft, Logitech, and Lenovo peripherals fall as low...
Ease out of bed with Philips’ SmartSleep Wake-up ...
Sabrent’s 4TB Rocket Q NVMe Solid-State Drive plu...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel $73, more

Learn More

Green Deals: DEWALT 8-inch 20V MAX cordless electric pole saw at $121.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Hedge Trimmer $131, more

Learn More
$98 off

Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strikes $75.50, more from $30 (Up to $98 off)

From $30 Learn More
Save 20%

Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Mesh Wi-Fi awaits

Mesh Wi-Fi beckons with Tenda’s 3-node system, now $83 at Amazon

$83 Learn More
25% off

Ready your spring/summer setup with a Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15 (25% off)

$15 Learn More
50% off

President’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Mario, Goat Sim, Overwatch, more

From $3 Learn More