Practice your short game with a Putt-A-Bout Indoor Putting Green down at $27.50 (Reg. $42+)

Amazon is now offering the Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green for $27.45 shipped. Regularly as much as $50, it has more recently sold in the $42 range and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. Measuring out at 9- by 3-feet, this is a fun little green to have around the house, or just to practice your short game before golf season in the home office. It is manufactured in the USA and features a kidney-shaped green, built-in sand trap cutouts (that also catch missed shots), and three practice cup holes. The non-skid backing is a nice touch as well alongside the 4+ star rating from over 10,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll have more than enough savings left over to score an extra pack of practice balls if you need them. This way you won’t have to keep going to get them as often, and be able to stay focused on your short game instead. This highly-rated GoSports 16-pack sells for $10 Prime shipped and includes a storage tote to keeps things organized in between practice sessions.

You might also want to check out our roundup of new golf apparel brands on the rise as well as the ongoing Golf Apparel Shop Clearance Event featuring deals on Callaway, PGA Tour, and more at up to 25% off. Then head over to today’s gift card roundup to find a notable offer from Topgolf and others, as well as our sports and fitness deal hub for even more.

More on the Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green:

Manufactured in the USA

Kidney shaped practice putting green

High quality putting surface stays smooth

Built in sand trap cutouts catch missed shots

3 practice cup cutouts

Measures 3 by 9 feet

Non skid backing

