After launching the most recent addition to its video doorbell lineup at the most affordable price point yet, Ring is back to give us a glimpse of its new flagship model that’s on the way. The upcoming Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 looks to be a notable upgrade over the existing model at the price point, with the second-generation version delivering higher-quality video, 3D motion detection, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Thanks to the folks over at ZatzNotFunny for catching, we’ve now gotten an early look at what to expect from the upcoming Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. Having temporarily gone live at Best Buy’s online storefront for Canada, all of the details on the brand’s new flagship security offering have been unveiled.

Serving as a direct predecessor to the existing Ring Video Doorbell Pro, the second-generation model arrives with plenty of new features or just all-around improvements. Starting things off, you’ll find support for 1536p feeds that enable an “expanded Head to Toe view” of your front porch. That’s enhanced from the 1080p recording, as well as a much taller field of view.

One of the more interesting features added this time around on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the new 3D motion detection, which is said to sense movement around your home. Though there’s no telling how that’ll exactly play out and fit into the existing motion detection functionality. There’s also support for the new Alexa greetings feature that was just announced, as well as all of the other enhancements made to the video doorbell lineup lately including pre-role video capture.

As of now, pricing has yet to be confirmed here in the United States. The Best Buy listing denotes a CA$325 price tag, which would land the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 at close to $250. Considering that’s what the current mode goes for, it seems likely that the price point will stay the same for the new model, although that has yet to be set in stone. And given all of the new features this time around, there’s at least a justification for the raise.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Given that we’ve been seeing a variety of new features roll out from Ring over the past few months that are geared almost specifically towards the existing Video Doorbell Pro, it makes complete sense that a new iteration is on the way. It’s one of the last devices in the existing home security stable that has yet to be updated over the past couple of years and looks to make up for that with a bevy of flagship features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!