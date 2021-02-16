Save up to 30% on STEAM toys and at-home education gear from $8, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of STEAM and educational toys. With free shipping available across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25, prices in today’s sale start at $8. This is a great time to load up your at-home learning arsenal with some new toys or kits, and at some of the best prices we’ve seen to date at that. There are plenty of top brands in the sale here, with options for all ages, too. You’ll also enjoy the 4+ star ratings across the board. Head below for more.

GeoSafari Glow-in-the-Dark Solar System features:

Now you can learn about Earth’s cosmic neighbors when you bring the solar system right into your own home or classroom. Just hang the sun and planets from any ceiling, expose to light, then darken the room to create your own personal night sky planetarium. Easy to assemble, the Glow-in-the-Dark Solar System includes one sun with hanger, eight planets, one dwarf planet (Pluto) with hangers, 32 feet of clear plastic line for hanging, and a solar system guide with updated information on Pluto’s new status.

