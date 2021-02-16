FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on STEAM toys and at-home education gear from $8, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of STEAM and educational toys. With free shipping available across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25, prices in today’s sale start at $8. This is a great time to load up your at-home learning arsenal with some new toys or kits, and at some of the best prices we’ve seen to date at that. There are plenty of top brands in the sale here, with options for all ages, too. You’ll also enjoy the 4+ star ratings across the board. Head below for more.

All of our top picks today:

Speaking of buys for the little ones, be sure to check out all of the discounts on Melissa & Doug, Hape, Disney, and other toys that are on sale right now from $8. Then hit up these LEGO deals to score a new kit for the collection starting at $16.

GeoSafari Glow-in-the-Dark Solar System features:

Now you can learn about Earth’s cosmic neighbors when you bring the solar system right into your own home or classroom. Just hang the sun and planets from any ceiling, expose to light, then darken the room to create your own personal night sky planetarium. Easy to assemble, the Glow-in-the-Dark Solar System includes one sun with hanger, eight planets, one dwarf planet (Pluto) with hangers, 32 feet of clear plastic line for hanging, and a solar system guide with updated information on Pluto’s new status.

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

