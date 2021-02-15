Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City, and more from $16

Amazon offers the LEGO Minecraft The Redstone Battle for $32 shipped. Down from $40, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer coming within a penny of the all-time low and marking only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Inspired by Minecraft Dungeons, this 504-piece LEGO kit assembles two giant stone golems for the included four minifigures to battle against. Alongside a pig figure and brick-built crafting bench, the larger of the golems stands over 6-inches tall and there’s plenty of LEGO versions of in-game accessories included here to complete the Minecraft theming. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Even though Valentine’s Day has come and gone, be sure to check out our recent review of the the LEGO Flower Bouquet for a unique way to plan ahead for some other future occasion. Then check out all of the details on the new Witcher board and card game.

LEGO Minecraft Redstone Battle featues:

Bring all the fun of the online Minecraft Dungeons game into the real world with LEGO Minecraft The Redstone Battle (21163). With posable giants, favorite characters and fun battles, this buildable toy gives Minecraft players an action-packed setting for endless hands-on adventures. Kids create Minecraft action of their own as they take on the giant redstone monstrosity and the redstone golem.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!