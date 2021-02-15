Amazon kids’ toy sale from $8: Melissa & Doug, Hape, Disney, action figures, and more

Amazon has now kicked off a number of notable kids’ toy sales featuring brands like Melissa & Doug, Hape, Funko POP!, Disney, and more. The deals start from $8 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings on just about everything in the sale. If you have any birthdays coming up, this is a particularly notable chance to knock some gifts off your list at a discount. The options range from full-on play sets and musical instruments to play costumes, action figures, and more. Head below for a closer look at each of the ongoing sale events and some of our top picks.

Amazon kids’ toys sales:

Once you sorted out your early 2021 birthday gifts above, you’ll want to dive into this morning’s kids’ Gold Box sale. You’ll find some great reading material including National Geographic Kids and much more starting from under $4 per year and with up to 80% in savings. Then head over to our LEGO deal hub for you and the older kids where you’ll find loads of discounted building kits from $16 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog set.

More on the Melissa & Doug Stamp-a-Scene Set:

The Melissa & Doug Stamp-a-Scene Wooden Stamp Set is a creative and charming fairy-garden themed stamp set with everything needed to create and color detailed pictures and scenes. Our Stamp-a-Scene Wooden Stamp Set encourages hand-eye coordination, narrative thinking, and creative expression. It’s a great screen-free play option that will entertain kids with hours of creativity.

