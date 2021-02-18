Save up on $350 on Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro folding quadcopters

BuyDig is currently offering the Autel Robotics EVO II Pro Quadcopter bundled with an on-the-go kit for $1,745 shipped. Typically fetching $2,095, today’s offer amounts to $350 in savings and is the best we’ve seen in two months. You can also score the same bundle offer on the EVO II at $1,445, down from $1,795 and marking the lowest offer since December.

The latest quadcopters from Autel Robotics both deliver folding designs with 40-minute flight times and a 9KM range. The Pro version delivers a 1-inch camera sensor that can capture 6K HDR video, while the standard model arrives with a smaller 8K sensor. You’ll also find built-in AI obstacle avoidance, as well as the a bundled spare battery, some extra propellers, and a carrying case to hold everything. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at DroneDJ. Head below for more.

For those who don’t need the extra accessories, Amazon is offering the Autel Robotics EVO II Pro Quadcopter by itself for $1,695 when clipping the on-page coupon. Saving you $100, this is the best price in over two months and a new Amazon low. The same $100 discount is also available on the standard EVO II, which is now down to $1,395 with the on-page coupon. You’ll find the same feature sets as noted above, just without the added accessories.

Then for those in need of some additional storage to equip their drones with, this 1-day Amazon PYN sale is worth combing through with deals from $13. You’ll find a collection of microSD cards alongside flash drives and much more on sale through the end of today.

Autel EVO II Pro Drone features:

For professionals that need more control, the EVO II PRO 6K Drone Plus On-the-Go Bundle from Autel offers you a gimbal camera with a variable aperture of f/2.8 to f/11, giving you wide-ranging adjustment over how much light gets into the 6K 1″ sensor. The camera delivers ISO ranges up to 6400 for video and up to 12,800 for photos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!