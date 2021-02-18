Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra Cases at new lows from $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of OtterBox Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra cases headlined by the Commuter Galaxy S21+ 5G Case at $30.71. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. OtterBox’s new case for the Galaxy S21+ delivers added protection in a sleek design that won’t bring too much bulk into the mix. Alongside defending against drops and bumps, a raised lip on the front keeps the handset’s screen free of scratches and pairs with an antimicrobial coating to complete the package. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more from $30.

Other Samsung Galaxy S21 cases:

Then be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts. Today saw Samsung’s 10000mAh dual portable battery pack go on sale for $13, which is joined by a collection of the brand’s other first-party chargers and power banks at up to 36% off.

OtterBox Commuter Galaxy S21+ Case features:

Life on the go just got a lot easier with Commuter Series. From professional to casual, Commuter Series is a trusted favorite. Featuring a soft internal slipcover and a rigid external shell, Commuter Series keeps your phone safe from day-to-day drops and scrapes. Additionally, a silver-based antimicrobial additive is integrated into the case that helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria.

