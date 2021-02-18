Last year, EA launched over 25 games on Steam, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville was one of them. Well, the game is now coming to Nintendo Switch on March 19. What all will the port include? Quite a bit, honestly. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville on Nintendo Switch.

You’ll be able to play through all 12 prize maps and unlock hundreds of in-game cosmetics, character customizations, and more

Let’s start things off with detailing exactly what all comes with this port: everything. This is Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition, meaning that everything will be available to be unlocked. This includes all base and post-launch content that PC, Xbox, and PlayStation gamers have been enjoying already. There are 23 fully customizable characters here, as well as cosmetics and more that you can unlock.

Online, offline, it doesn’t matter here

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is playable either online or offline, depending on whether you’re at home or not. One of the biggest benefits to the Nintendo Switch is being able to play games on-the-go, and more often than not, if you’re away from home, you won’t be connected to Wi-Fi. Should that be the case, the game will function just fine, still allowing you to progress and unlock content as you go.

However, those who enjoy battling against enemies will enjoy online gameplay with up to three friends or in an 8v8 match. This really gives a lot of flexibility in gaming and allows you to truly have fun anywhere you go.

“We are excited to bring everyone’s favorite Plants vs. Zombies characters to Nintendo Switch for the first time, giving players the ability to play in their homes or on the go, however they choose,” said Melvin Teo, Producer at PopCap Vancouver. “The Switch’s motion controls allow us to try a fresh new take on Neighborville, and with its docked and portable play, we have the ability to bring the game and its characters to life in ways that weren’t possible before.”

Pricing and availability

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 starting March 19.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m glad to see more developers porting games to Nintendo Switch. Apex Legends launches soon, Nintendo just had its latest Direct which announced several new games, and now Plants vs. Zombies is on the way. Even though the Switch is a few years old at this point, it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down for release schedules, and that’s a great thing.

