FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your toolkit with Tacklife drills, sanders, more from $14 (Save up to 23%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsTacklife
23% off From $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 23% off a selection of Tacklife power tools starting at $14. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Tacklife 20V Max Cordless Drill at $31.99. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is more like 47% in savings and marking a new all-time low. This cordless drill is must-have for any tool kit and features a 3-in-1 design that can handle screwing, drilling, and hammer drilling. It includes a battery and charger, as well as some drill bits and other accessories to get you started. Over 140 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Whether you’re in need of some more essential tools to kickstart the weekend warrior arsenal or want to fill out your DIY kit with some additional offerings, today’s sale is certainly worth a look. With a wide variety of tools marked down in price, you’ll be able to save up to 23% on the entire lot. And best of all, prices start at just $14.

But then head on over to our home goods guide for other ways to spruce up your space. Home Depot’s ongoing mix and match DEWALT sale is still live and taking up to $120 off select tool bundles. We’re also seeing a collection of furniture including Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat for $249 and Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp at $56.

Tacklife 20V Max Cordless Drill features:

The impact drill has 3 working modes: screwing, drilling and hammer drilling. It can impact drilling in wood, metal and masonry. The power drill with hammer function can drill into concrect wall, greatly increasing your work efficiency as well as meeting your virous demands. Equipped with 2.0Ah Li-ion Battery can work longer. The variable speed setting allows you to adjust speed for different working tasks: low speed (0-450RPM) for screwing, high speed (0-1600RPM) for drilling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Tacklife

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite falls to second-best pric...
$300 discount brings Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Lapt...
LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup on sale from $59...
Make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link routers on sale f...
Get a perfect smile with this award-winning electric to...
Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industri...
Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to A...
Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod, grab y...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Home Depot’s latest sale takes up to 40% off combo kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, more

40% off Learn More
Save 43%

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite falls to second-best price yet at $22 (Reg. $30), more from $20

From $20 Learn More
New low

$300 discount brings Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Laptop to new all-time low

$400 off Learn More
25% off

LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup on sale from $597 (Up to $500 off)

From $597 Learn More
Save 30%

Make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link routers on sale from $72 (Save up to 30%)

From $72 Learn More
Reg. $399

iPhone SE goes free on contract or $250 on pre-paid plans (Reg. $399)

FREE Learn More
$500 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra sees $500 discount down to new all-time low

$800 Learn More
Reg. $130

Get a perfect smile with this award-winning electric toothbrush for $60 (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More