Expand your toolkit with Tacklife drills, sanders, more from $14 (Save up to 23%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 23% off a selection of Tacklife power tools starting at $14. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Tacklife 20V Max Cordless Drill at $31.99. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is more like 47% in savings and marking a new all-time low. This cordless drill is must-have for any tool kit and features a 3-in-1 design that can handle screwing, drilling, and hammer drilling. It includes a battery and charger, as well as some drill bits and other accessories to get you started. Over 140 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Whether you’re in need of some more essential tools to kickstart the weekend warrior arsenal or want to fill out your DIY kit with some additional offerings, today’s sale is certainly worth a look. With a wide variety of tools marked down in price, you’ll be able to save up to 23% on the entire lot. And best of all, prices start at just $14.

Tacklife 20V Max Cordless Drill features:

The impact drill has 3 working modes: screwing, drilling and hammer drilling. It can impact drilling in wood, metal and masonry. The power drill with hammer function can drill into concrect wall, greatly increasing your work efficiency as well as meeting your virous demands. Equipped with 2.0Ah Li-ion Battery can work longer. The variable speed setting allows you to adjust speed for different working tasks: low speed (0-450RPM) for screwing, high speed (0-1600RPM) for drilling.

