While Thunderbolt 4 isn’t faster than its predecessor, it does aim to offer improved performance overall while maintaining backwards compatibility. Lenovo unveiled ThinkVision P40w earlier today, and the company has dubbed it as “the world’s first Intel AMT capable Thunderbolt 4 monitor.” The display spans 39.7 inches and doubles as an impressive hub comprised of 12 ports. Standouts include two Thunderbolt 4 ports for data, video, and network passthrough, alongside 100W charging support. The aspect ratio works out to 21:9 and is accompanied by a 5120 x 2160 WUHD screen resolution. Continue reading to learn more.

Levovo’s Thunderbolt 4 monitor is packed with features

The new Thunderbolt 4 monitor from Lenovo is overflowing with capabilities. For starters, it wields a curved 39.7-inch display that’s ready to fill up a wide variety of desks. It also kicks the need for Thunderbolt 4 hubs to the curb as it is packed with ports of its own.

Along the back of this display, you’ll find dual Thunderbolt 4 inputs, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm audio out, gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Type-C, and more. A stand is included, and it allows this monitor to “tilt, swivel and lift.” It also happens to be VESA mount compatible, paving the way for a setup that’s free of stands.

Yet another perk is that this unit is an eKVM, which “gives users instant access to two PC sources at the click of a button.” Its ultra-wide design also allows owners to split the monitor in half so both sources can be viewed “simultaneously through Picture-by-Picture.” This unit also happens to be HDR-ready.

Pricing and availability

Lenovo’s new ThinkVision P40w monitor is slated to debut sometime during the month of June. It will retail for $1,699. While this price may seem high to some, many similarly-priced Thunderbolt 3 monitors still sell for over $1,000. No word on when pre-orders may open, but there’s a fair chance a listing will show up at Amazon around launch.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I rarely connect external devices to my MacBook these days. I recently built a gaming PC, but that’s only hooked up to an LG 43-inch 4K monitor that I’ve owned for quite a while now, alongside a couple of wireless Redragon peripherals.

For this reason, I have no need for something as robust as Lenovo’s new Thunderbolt 4 monitor, but there are arguably many folks that will. For their sake, I’m glad it exists and am also very happy to see the power of Thunderbolt 4 embraced by Lenovo’s new display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!