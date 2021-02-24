FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add extra light to your home with this dimmable and color-changing LED lamp at $27 (32% off)

-
32.5% off $27

Paulee.D (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Miroco LED Floor Lamp for $26.98 shipped with the code OIPLE7XK and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s deal is 32% off and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your living room isn’t bright enough at night, this light can help remedy that. With four brightness levels and as many color temperatures, this lamp is perfect for adding extra light around your home. With 450-lumens of total output here, you’ll be able to aim the lamp head anywhere you need it for additional lighting. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want something a bit smaller to put on your desk? Well, this LED lamp offers 500-lumens of light output for $23 Prime shipped. It’s a little brighter than today’s lead deal, but you’re only getting three levels of dimming available here. However, at your desk you likely won’t need as many brightness levels as you would in a larger room.

Do you already have a desk lamp? Well, right now we’re tracking a 6-pack of Amazon Basics 1,000-lumen LED bulbs for $17.50. This is a great way to not only upgrade your desk lamp but also other lights around your house to help save on electricity costs.

More about Miroco’s LED Lamp:

Flexible Neck & Easy to Adjust: Different from traditional lights, The flexible and durable neck allows you to rotate with ease, and you can control the lights to illuminate any item perfectly

