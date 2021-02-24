FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day massage gun and fitness therapy sale up to 44% off with deals from $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, REATHLETE (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering up to 44% off its athletic therapy gear. One standout is the REATHLETE DEEP4S Percussive Therapy Massage Gun for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $170, like it fetches direct, this is up to 44% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This model’s 3,200 RPM percussion motor provides a deep-tissue massage to promote muscle recovery with five massage heads and four intensity settings. It also has an adjustable arm and 6-hours of battery and comes with a “premium” storage case. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

You’re saving a fortune compared to the Theragun PRO at $599 here, but there are more affordable models with solid ratings out there. The Flyby Deep Tissue Massage Gun comes in at $70 on Amazon where it carries 4+ star ratings from over 8,800 customers. This one is also seeing a nice 13% price drop today and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked as well. 

Be sure to browse through he rest of today’s Gold Box REATHLETE sale for deals starting from $120 and with up to 44% in savings. Then head over to our sports.fitness guide for additional workout equipment and adventure gear including Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Knife, this outdoor-rated ping pong table, and Amazon’s latest health, nutrition, and protein sale

More on the REATHLETE DEEP4S Massage Gun:

Taking care of your body is a must! But physical therapy, chiropractic adjustments, and long yoga classes are expensive and require daily visits to be effective. Instead, use the reliable massage gun for athletes from the comfort of your own home and plan your self-care regime according to your individual needs. 5 massage heads, and 4 intensities allow you to customize for your body. If for ANY reason you are not happy please contact us for a full refund or replacement. ReAthlete is made by athletes for athletes and we want to see you performing and training at your best!

