FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bundle OnePlus 8 Pro with its Buds Z at $799 ($250 off), more from $599

-
Androidoneplus
Save $250 From $599

OnePlus is currently offering its 8 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z for $799 shipped. Down from the usual $999 going rate of the handset, throw in the earbuds and you’ll save $250 with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen in recent months.

With a 6.78-inch QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a more premium Android experience backed by 5G connectivity. Its 256GB of storage is also complemented by a 48MP quad camera array and a Snapdragon 865 SoC to power it all. Then with the OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll enjoy a true wireless design with 20-hour playback per charge. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can grab the OnePlus 8 256GB for $599 direct from the retailer. Down from its $799 going rate, you’re saving $200 with today’s offer matching our Black Friday mention for one of the best discounts to date. OnePlus 8 delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside a 48MP camera, Snapdragon 865, and 256GB of storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 shoppers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Or if you’re looking to upgrade your own handset on top of a family members, this ongoing BOGO 50% off promotion from OnePlus is worth a look. Right now, you can still score two of its 8T Android smartphones at $375 off the going rate. That’s alongside everything else in our Android guide as well, including all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy.  High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best Android app deals of the day: Swiftly Switch Pro, ...
Google Pixel 4a 5G drops to $5 per month at Verizon (Re...
Save $375 on OnePlus 8T Android smartphones with BOGO 5...
Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 delivers S Pen support at...
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup returns to all-time l...
Sony’s Xperia 1 II delivers a 4K OLED display at ...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ on sale from $570 (Save up to $...
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Beholder 1 and 2, SteamWorld Quest, more

FREE+ Learn More
20% off

Home Depot takes $100 off Dyson vacuums, fans, heaters, air purifiers, more

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $60+

Today’s best game deals: AC Valhalla $35 or Gold $60, Fall Guys Ultimate $15, more

$35 Learn More
$10 or less

Apple launches iTunes TV show season sale for $10 or less: Friends, Community, more

Shop now Learn More
60% off

Hautelook Sneaker Sale offers up to 60% off adidas, Brooks, Merrell, Converse, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $170

Keurig’s K-Duo Coffee Maker brews K-Cups and ground beans, now $100 (Today only, Reg. $170)

$100 Learn More
Review

Corsair Katar Pro XT Review: An incredible mouse for $30 [Video]

Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 range extenders, PoE+ switches, more from $27

From $27 Learn More