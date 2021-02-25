FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year

-
Apps GamesNews

PUBG: New State is the latest battle royale title in the popular franchise. It’s built by PUBG Studio, the company behind PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, and will launch as a free-to-play title on both Android and iOS sometime this year. Optimized for mobile play, PUBG: New State delivers the “full battle royale experience” on your smartphone or tablet. What sets this apart from the standard PUBG? Well, keep reading to find out what makes PUBG: New State special.

Adding upon what made PUBG great, PUBG: New State delivers a new mobile experience

PUBG is one of the originals when it comes to battle royale games. Available on most platforms, the game is built around dropping onto a map with no weapons, armor, or anything. You’ll scour around the map to find gear, hopefully beating your opponents and gaining the “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” screen at the end.

Well, PUBG: New State adds to the original experience, but adopts a mobile-first design. It’s built to offer the full battle royale experience on your handheld device, something the original PUBG wasn’t made for. It both leverages and adopts some of the “best-in-class gunplay” that the original game became popular for. The combat experience is “easy to learn, but hard to master.” Plus, the graphics are based upon a “state-of-the-art Global Illumination rendering technology” that will “push the limits of mobile gaming.”

PUBG: New State is set in a future years after the original game

PUBG: New State isn’t just a remake of the original, the title is set in 2051, with many years having passed since the original game. Players will drop into a brand-new battleground called TROI, where you’ll have to discover how the universe has evolved. There are various landmarks that each have their own distinct characteristics, allowing you to explore a unique environment and pushing you to come up with new strategies to dominate the competition.

Enjoy new features that evolve the battle royale genre

Adding to the original experience, PUBG: New State brings several brand-new features to the table that “evolve the genre.” This includes new in-game customizations that offer kits to transform your weapons in different ways, including performance, fire mode selection, and other attachments. There are also a variety of other new features like combat rolls, drones, and a ballistic shield.

Pricing and availability

PUBG: New State will be free-to-play on both iOS and Android. You can pre-register on Google Play today, and App Store pre-orders will come later this year. Alpha tests will be launching in the coming months.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

The official hardcover coffee table-style DOOM art book...
ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging pu...
Target x Levi’s collection features home goods, p...
Best Android app deals of the day: Beholder 1 and 2, Da...
Nintendo’s official Switch Adjustable Charging St...
Aukey unveils affordable new MagSafe charger for iPhone...
PlayStation State of Play PS4/PS5 showcase: New games, ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Beholder 1 and ...
Show More Comments

Related

Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches tomorrow with ‘brawl arena’, more

Learn More

All-new Age of Empires II expansion keeps a 21-year-old game alive

Learn More
Reg. $80

Take your gaming on-the-go with Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller at a low of $58

$58 Learn More

Amazon’s New World game delayed further to August 31, closed beta on July 20

Learn More

Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining room table

Learn More

An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul

Learn More

PlayStation State of Play PS4/PS5 showcase: New games, updates, more

Live today! Learn More
Reg. $106

Give your car the backup camera it deserves with this wireless kit at $77.50 (Reg. $106)

$77.50 Learn More