PUBG: New State is the latest battle royale title in the popular franchise. It’s built by PUBG Studio, the company behind PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, and will launch as a free-to-play title on both Android and iOS sometime this year. Optimized for mobile play, PUBG: New State delivers the “full battle royale experience” on your smartphone or tablet. What sets this apart from the standard PUBG? Well, keep reading to find out what makes PUBG: New State special.

Adding upon what made PUBG great, PUBG: New State delivers a new mobile experience

PUBG is one of the originals when it comes to battle royale games. Available on most platforms, the game is built around dropping onto a map with no weapons, armor, or anything. You’ll scour around the map to find gear, hopefully beating your opponents and gaining the “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” screen at the end.

Well, PUBG: New State adds to the original experience, but adopts a mobile-first design. It’s built to offer the full battle royale experience on your handheld device, something the original PUBG wasn’t made for. It both leverages and adopts some of the “best-in-class gunplay” that the original game became popular for. The combat experience is “easy to learn, but hard to master.” Plus, the graphics are based upon a “state-of-the-art Global Illumination rendering technology” that will “push the limits of mobile gaming.”

PUBG: New State is set in a future years after the original game

PUBG: New State isn’t just a remake of the original, the title is set in 2051, with many years having passed since the original game. Players will drop into a brand-new battleground called TROI, where you’ll have to discover how the universe has evolved. There are various landmarks that each have their own distinct characteristics, allowing you to explore a unique environment and pushing you to come up with new strategies to dominate the competition.

Enjoy new features that evolve the battle royale genre

Adding to the original experience, PUBG: New State brings several brand-new features to the table that “evolve the genre.” This includes new in-game customizations that offer kits to transform your weapons in different ways, including performance, fire mode selection, and other attachments. There are also a variety of other new features like combat rolls, drones, and a ballistic shield.

Pricing and availability

PUBG: New State will be free-to-play on both iOS and Android. You can pre-register on Google Play today, and App Store pre-orders will come later this year. Alpha tests will be launching in the coming months.

