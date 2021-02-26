Ghost Recon Breakpoint is Ubisoft’s latest installment in the Ghost Recon franchise. I am a huge fan of Wildlands, the predecessor of Breakpoint. While I only have a few hours in the latest game, it’s one on my list that I’m planning on playing this summer, so today’s news of further updates was very welcomed. What all is coming in 2021 for Ghost Recon Breakpoint? Keep reading to find out.

Ubisoft will continue to address feedback in 2021 for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Let’s start things out with the fact that Ubisoft will continue to address user feedback in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. This is something they’ve done throughout the game’s life so far, bringing back iconic faces like Sam Fisher, Scott Mitchell, and Rainbow Operatives just to name a few. Plus, they’ve delivered on the ability to fine-tune the game to be exactly what you, the player, wants through updates. Those types of patches will continue into 2021, and I’m sure many gamers will enjoy that.

New content is just the beginning for the months ahead

While we don’t know exactly what 2021 holds for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, we do know that Ubisoft is planning to add “more to the game” and “offer … some exciting content.” This includes designing the future of the game based on the feedback of you, the gamers like we mentioned above. But, it won’t end there as Ubisoft says they’ll be “throwing a few surprises into the mix” as well. While we’re not sure what that means, if Ubisoft wants to shake things up in Breakpoint, we’re all ears to see what it is.

Stay tuned for more info as the year goes on

Ubisoft plans to share more information on Ghost Recon Breakpoint updates as the year goes on. They are planning on releasing a roadmap “in the coming weeks,” which I’m sure we’ll all enjoy looking at. There’s plenty more to come in 2021 for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and I can’t wait to see what it is.

9to5Toys’ take

It looks like Ubisoft is turning 2021 into a year of giving gamers what they want. Instead of focusing on releasing new titles for the sake of releasing new titles, Ubisoft is planning to deliver continuous content for The Division 2, and now Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Sure, we’re all excited for the upcoming Star Wars game, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the games that are currently out. So, it’s nice to see a developer focus on existing content instead of only looking ahead.

