AirPods Pro deliver ANC, Hey Siri, more on sale for $190, today only

-
Reg. $249 $190

Today only, Woot offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from the $249 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $59 in savings and marks the second-best price we’ve seen since the holiday season.

AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancelling into the mix alongside a redesigned case, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 24-hours of playback. Even with rumors that a second-generation pair are on the way, today’s offer is a compelling time to take the high-end earbuds for a spin. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $125, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

But if you’d rather skip the Apple earbuds altogether, check out our recent review of Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds, which we found to be a notable competitor to the AirPods Pro. Otherwise, swing by our headphones guide for additional discounts to take advantage of, including these ongoing Beats Solo Pro Headphones discounts.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

Apple

Score a refurb cordless Dyson V7 Stick Vac with chargin...
Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil...
Ring Video Doorbell Pro packs end-to-end encryption at ...
Apple Watch Series 5 models up to $320 off with deals o...
Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/...
Apple Watch Series 6 styles return to some of the best ...
Parrot’s Anafi drone bundle hits $530 (Refurb, Orig. ...
Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less movie...
