Save up to $100 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro from $1,200

Update: The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB is now down to $1,199.99.

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,219 shipped. You’ll also find it at B&H, as well. Down from its $1,299 going rate, you’re saving $80 with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and coming within $20 of the all-time low. The 512GB model is also available for $1,399, down from $1,499.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro arrives with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as the new M1 chip under the hood for improved performance. That’s alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $26. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Then go check out our Apple guide for even more price cuts to take advantage of. If you plan on centering a desktop workstation around the MacBook Pro, these rare discounts on Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard and other accessories from $94 are certainly worth a look. Or just head over to our Mac accessories guide for other gear on sale today, as well.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

