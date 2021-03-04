Save up to 25% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, smart video doorbells, more from $36

eufyHome via Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Anker smart home cameras, video doorbells, and more headlined by the eufy Security 1080p Floodlight Camera at $149.99. Shipping is free across the board. Down from its usual $200 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks the second-best discount to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. eufy’s outdoor Floodlight Camera pairs with Alexa and Google Assistant to bring 1080p feeds to smart displays and your smartphone. Alongside motion alerts and local storage, a built-in 2500-lumen floodlight can illuminate your driveway or outdoor space. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $36.

Other notable Anker eufy security deals:

But if none of the discounted Anker eufy offerings are quite doing it for you, there are even deeper price cuts to be had by going with these refurbished Arlo Ultra systems starting at $120. With as much as $370 in savings to be had here, these HomeKit-compatible cameras are certainly worth a look alongside everything else in our smart home guide.

eufy Security Floodlight Camera features:

Traditional floodlights offer very limited functionality. Enhance your security by adding surveillance, real-time communication via 2-way audio, and more. Live-stream and record in full 1080p HD so you can see exactly who’s there in crisp clarity. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

