JBL’s Link Music packs Google Assistant for voice control at a low of $45 (Refurb, Orig. $130)

-
Portable Bluetooth Speakers
Orig. $130 $45

JBL is offering its Wi-Fi-enabled Link Music Speaker for $44.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $130, and going for as much at Best Buy still, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, beating our Black Friday mention by $15. This portable speaker features built-in Wi-Fi to offer you Google Assistant capabilities, allowing you to say things like “Hey Google, Play Casting Crowns on Spotify” and enjoy your music without having to browse apps on your phone. It also features JBL 360-degree Pro Sound output, which delivers “bold, dynamic” audio playback. Rated 3.8/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Save a few bucks when opting for the Echo Dot 3rd Gen. While it doesn’t offer Google Assistant, this speaker leverages Amazon’s Alexa platform for voice and smart home control. It might fit in better with your household if you don’t have a lot of Google Assistant-based smart home gear already set up. Plus, at $40, you’ll save $5 in the process as well.

Don’t forget to check out our smart home guide. It’s full of other great deals, including HomeKit-enabled security cameras, voice-controlled Philips Hue light strips, more deals on Amazon Echo devices, and quite a few other things. So, bookmark this page and check back frequently to see what other great deals we’ve found.

Easy music streaming. Powerful JBL sound. From your kitchen to your living room, JBL Link Music delivers bold, dynamic JBL 360-Degree Pro Sound. With the Google Assistant, play and control your favorite music, access Spotify, YouTube Music and Apple Music and listen without interruptions. Just say “Hey Google” to get started. Pick the JBL Link Music that is perfect for you, with a choice of six stylish colors (varies by region).

