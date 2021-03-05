FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Verizon launches BOGO FREE flash sale with iPhone 12 lineup, Galaxy S21, more

-
AppleiPhone
Shop now BOGO FREE

Verizon is heading into the weekend by launching a new buy one get one free promotion that’s discounting a selection of the latest iPhones and Android devices. You’ll need to open a new line with Unlimited service in order to enjoy the full benefits here. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is two iPhone 12 for $33.33 per month, with the discounts being applied over the course of a 24-month plan. That saves you $800 over the course of the plan and marks one of the best promotions to date on Apple’s latest handset. The same offer is also available on iPhone 12 Pro12 Pro Max, and 12 mini from $29 per month

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Head below for more.

The latest Verizon promotion covers a variety of the latest handsets, and not just the ones from Apple. You’ll find that a pair of Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 devices are also included and start at $33.33 per month with the standard S21 5G smartphone. With $800 in savings over the 2-year plan via bill credits, this is matching our previous mention for the lowest price yet. Samsung’s latest S21 delivers a refreshed design with a unique 64MP triple camera system on the back. That’s on top of all-day battery life and a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. Learn more about which device is the right choice for you in our hands-on coverage.

Don’t forget that Best Buy also has a series of notable deals in its latest 3-day sale this weekend. That’s alongside all of the other best deals today in our Apple guide, including the latest iPad Air at $69 off and more.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

iPhone

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple heads into weekend with new movie sale: Eddie Mur...
Score three Nike-style sport Apple Watch bands for just...
Best Buy discounts Beats Solo Pro, iPhone 12, much more...
Apple’s build your TV library sale discounts sele...
Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil...
Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FRE...
Nike’s official Sport Apple Watch Band sees rare ...
Apple’s Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 Sleeves fall to new...
Show More Comments

Related

3-day sale

Best Buy discounts Beats Solo Pro, iPhone 12, much more in latest 3-day sale

Shop now Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FREE 6-months of Fitness+

$250 off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Rare Apple TV 4K discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band $17, BOGO FREE iPhones at Verizon, more

Learn More
Save $100

Add Zinus’ vibrant Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa to your home for $399 (Save $100)

$399 Learn More
85% off

Women’s Health magazine from $4.50/yr. (Reg. $15+), much more from $3.50

$3.50/yr. Learn More

All-new Razer Anzu Smart Glasses filter sun and blue light, wield open-ear audio, more

Learn More
66% off

Amazon Prime members can enjoy six months of STARZ for just $18 (66% off)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: OK Golf, Escapists 2, Worms 2, Water Reminder Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More