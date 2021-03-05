Verizon launches BOGO FREE flash sale with iPhone 12 lineup, Galaxy S21, more

Verizon is heading into the weekend by launching a new buy one get one free promotion that’s discounting a selection of the latest iPhones and Android devices. You’ll need to open a new line with Unlimited service in order to enjoy the full benefits here. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is two iPhone 12 for $33.33 per month, with the discounts being applied over the course of a 24-month plan. That saves you $800 over the course of the plan and marks one of the best promotions to date on Apple’s latest handset. The same offer is also available on iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini from $29 per month.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Head below for more.

The latest Verizon promotion covers a variety of the latest handsets, and not just the ones from Apple. You’ll find that a pair of Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 devices are also included and start at $33.33 per month with the standard S21 5G smartphone. With $800 in savings over the 2-year plan via bill credits, this is matching our previous mention for the lowest price yet. Samsung’s latest S21 delivers a refreshed design with a unique 64MP triple camera system on the back. That’s on top of all-day battery life and a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. Learn more about which device is the right choice for you in our hands-on coverage.

Don’t forget that Best Buy also has a series of notable deals in its latest 3-day sale this weekend. That’s alongside all of the other best deals today in our Apple guide, including the latest iPad Air at $69 off and more.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

