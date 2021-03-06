FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lowe’s discounts Greenworks 1500 + 1800PSI electric pressure washers from $79, today only

Today only, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Greenworks Electric Pressure Washers priced from $79 shipped. Our favorite is the company’s 1500PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $79, which is down from its list price of $99 at Amazon. Today’s deal marks the second-best that we’ve tracked in the past year at Amazon. With spring just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about cleaning up your home’s exterior. A pressure washer will make light work of tidying up driveways, sidewalks, and even your home’s siding or decks. 1500PSI is plenty of power to handle whatever you throw this pressure washer at, plus, it includes the wand, a foam cannon, and two nozzles so you can get cleaning right away. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Need more power? The 1800PSI Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer is also on sale for $99.

While you get quite a bit with today’s lead deal, one thing that isn’t included in the package is a Turbo Head Spray Nozzle. This is my favorite tip to use when cleaning sidewalks or siding on my home, and you can pick one up for just $20 at Amazon. This is a great way to spend just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal and get something quite useful in the process.

Once you’re done looking at pressure washers, consider heading over to our green deals guide and subsequent daily roundup. Right now, we’re tracking LED spotlights, portable power stations, and much more for your energy-saving pleasure.

More about Greenworks’ 1500PSI Electric Pressure Washer:

  • 1500 PSI with 1.3 GPM ideal for driveways, patios and washing vehicles
  • 13 Amp Universal Motor for reliability and high performance
  • 35 feet Electric Cable with normal GFCI for portable use
  • Adjustable Wand allows for flexibility
  • 1 year warranty
  • 1500 PSI at 1.2 GPM will blast through grime and dirt to restore your surfaces
  • Can be used vertically or horizontally for greater stability during use

