Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases now up to 52% off starting at $20

-
Amazon
52% off From $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and more starting at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Presidio2 Armor Cloud iPhone 12 Case for $29.03. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, marks only the second notable price cut, and is a new all-time low. Speck’s Presidio2 Armor Cloud case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in slim yet rugged design that can protect against up to 16-foot drops alongside bumps, scratches, and the like. Its unique colorway brings a slick design to your handset and is imbued with microban antimicrobial protection for some added peace of mind. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck deals include:

Speaking of iPhone 12 accessories, don’t forget to check out these discounted stands from elago including an all-time low on its MS2 MagSafe dock at $22. That’s alongside all of the discounts in our smartphone accessories guide today, as well as Nimble’s collection of new recycled iPhone accessories which you can learn all about right here.

Speck Presidio2 Armor Cloud Case features:

PRESIDIO2 ARMOR CLOUD is a super-protective and pocket-friendly case that features bold and stylish designs that show off our Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology. Not only is this case stylish, but Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology protects your phone like never before. We’ve lined the perimeter of every case with air capsules. On impact, they compress and suspend your phone on a cushion of air, just like an airbag. That along with a re-engineered and advanced design to protect your phone against drops of up to 16 feet, while a scratch resistant film protects against imperfections. 

