ASUS’ ZenBook Duo features dual displays + i7 performance at a low of $849

B&H Photo is offering the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch Laptop with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/512GB for $849 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $930 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $50. This unique laptop has two individual screens. One is where you’d expect, and the other lives above the keyboard. The main display is 14-inches, while the second offers 12-inches of touchscreen real estate, though it’s at a different aspect ratio. You can essentially drag any window to the second screen and use it in different ways, like previewing documents, drawing, and more. Plus, the 10th generation i7 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD deliver ample performance for anything you throw at it. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop would be a great alternative if you don’t need the secondary display. While it only offers a 10th generation i5 processor, you’ll find the NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here. This allows you to turn the laptop into a gaming battlestation with little effort, something you might be looking to do while chilling on the couch this weekend. Coming in at $730, this saves you an additional $120 over the model above, which is also worth considering.

After checking out the mentions above, you’ll want to swing by our PC gaming guide. It’s updated constantly with new deals that we find, as well as product releases and reviews. Most notable right now is the Alienware sale that offers up to 30% off various products, including monitors, desktops, and more.

ASUS ZenBook Duo features:

ScreenPad Plus: 12.6 inches matte touchscreen, giving your endless way to optimize your multitasking experience by extending the screen or split windows and apps on both displays

14 inches Full HD NanoEdge touchscreen glossy main display

Latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 10510U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.9 GHz)

Fast storage and memory featuring 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with 8GB LPDDR3 RAM

