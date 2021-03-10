Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB hits new low at Amazon, now $1,350

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,349.99 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. Normally $1,499, today’s deal beats our last mention by $49 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

You’ll find that Apple’s latest MacBook Pro features 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM alongside the all-new M1 chip for improved performance. This allows it to last for up to 17-hours on a single charge, all while driving the built-in 13-inch Retina display and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports. Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Bluetooth 5 round out notable specs. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

It’s hard to deny that Anker’s 8-in-1 hub is a great addition to today’s lead deal. You’ll find 100W charging passthrough, 4K HDMI, multiple USB-A, SD/microSD, as well as Gigabit Ethernet available here. All of that comes through a single USB-C cable for just $54 when you clip the on-page coupon, making this a fantastic buy with your savings from the sale above.

Also, be sure to swing by our constantly-updating Apple guide to view all the deals we find each day. Today, for instance, we’re tracking Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $80 off, Adorama’s 2-day Apple Sale (which has Pro Display XDR up to $800 off), and much more.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

