Roborock’s S6 MaxV robot vacuum has LiDAR mapping for precise cleaning at a low of $159 off

$159 off $591.50

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $591.44 shipped. Normally $750, today’s deal beats our last mention by $8.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As one of Roborock’s high-end vacuums, this model features several upgrades from the previous-generations. You’ll find up to 2500Pa of suction here, and LiDAR navigation allows it to navigate your home with advanced algorithms for automatic room recognition. You can also map up to four floors with up to 10 no-go zones, 10 no-mop zones, and 10 invisible barriers on each level. This allows you to dial things in for the perfect clean every time. It also features both app and voice controls, working with Alexa and Assistant for automated cleaning schedules. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage and hands-on review.

Ditching some of the higher-end features in the deal above, like Wi-Fi, mopping, and LiDAR scanning saves even more. Just $100 will score you a remote-controlled robot vacuum that will still clean your home just the same. The biggest thing to keep in mind here is that you can’t really set no-go zones, so it’ll just vacuum the entire house each run.

After checking out the deal above, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other great discounts. Just today, we’re seeing sales on Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven, a mid-century leather sofa, and much more. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More about the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum:

  • ReactiveAI: Powered by twin cameras, ReactiveAI allows MaxV to recognize and avoid everyday objects and unknown obstacles*. S6 MaxV is “Easily the smartest robot vac ever made” by T3.
  • 25% More Suction and Genius Level Mopping: A maximum suction power of 2500Pa** means deeper cleaning and click in the 297ml SnapMop system to unlock a suite of advanced mopping features.
  • Precision Navigation: LiDAR navigation and advanced algorithms enable accurate navigation and automatic room recognition.
  • App and Voice Control: Set schedules, clean specific rooms, set water flow, and more from an app. Start cleanups, change modes, and more with Alexa, Siri or Google Home.
  • Advanced Route Management: Multi-level mapping systems support up to four floors, with up to 10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 Invisible Barriers on each level.

