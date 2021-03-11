Get some cast iron with these colorful 7-qt. Cuisinart casserole dishes from $50 (Reg. $90+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 7-quart Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole Dishes from $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Only the teal colorway is down at $49.99 while the others are listed at $59.99. However, these dishes tend to fetch closer to $90 or as much as $120 at Amazon, although they are sold out right now, and are now at the lowest prices we can find. Today’s deals are slightly below or matching our previous mention and great chance to score a highly-rated Cuisinart cast iron cooker for your kitchen arsenal. Along with the cast iron construction for “heat retention and even distribution,” a porcelain exterior is in place here for a vibrant finish and added durability. You’re also looking at a limited lifetime warranty you won’t get on most of the more affordable alternatives, a dishwasher-safe design, and compatibility with just about all stove tops. Rated 4+ stars from thousands on Amazon. More details below.

Today’s deals are slightly below what Amazon charges for its 7.5-quart cast iron variants, but you could score a smaller 4.5-quart Dutch oven in the $40 range. Available in four color choices, these highly-rated options will provide a similar experience to today’s Cuisinarts, just without the brand name and lifetime warranty.

Just make sure you swing by our home goods guide for additional offers including iRobot’s pet-ready Roomba 960 Robot Vac, today’s Home Depot storage sale, this Gold Box outdoor extension cable promotion, and much more. We are slow tracking some solid offers on Contigo’s popular water bottles and travel mugs today starting from under $8.50 Prime shipped.

More on the Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole Dishes:

Designed from the inside out for today’s lifestyles, Cuisinart Cookware combines uncompromising superior cooking performance with a professional look. You’ll enjoy a lifetime of healthy cooking with your Cuisinart Cookware. Cast iron is recognized as one of the best materials for cookware because of its ability to retain heat and provide even heat distribution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!