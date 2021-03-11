FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get in the mood with TACKLIFE’s Mini Tabletop Fire Pit for under $30 shipped (40% off)

-
40% off $30

TK-Stores (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE Tabletop Fire Pit for $29.98 with free shipping. Simply apply code 6K3IGLBF at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $50, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for setting the mood with a glass of wine inside or out, this model sits on the tabletop and is far easier to use/maintain than a full-size fire pit. Features include a cement base, black fire glass stones, and a windproof glass cover. It uses bioethanol as fuel (not included) which is said to be dust- and smoke-free, odorless, and has no harmful emissions for you or the environment. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

While you will find a couple options on Amazon for less than today’s featured deal, like this JHY Design model, we have far less experience with these brands. While they might be great options, it’s hard to speak to the overall quality outside of the 4+ star rating on something like this $23 Prime shipped model. Either way, the options found in this post are easily among the most affordable out there. 

Speaking of outdoor gear, be sure to dive into Home Depot’s up to 25% off storage sale for offers on Husky cabinets, workbenches, and more. Then check out today’s Outdoor extension cables and smart Alexa reels from $37 at Amazon, these solar-powered LED spotlights, the EGO Power+ 56V cordless leaf blower, and everything else in our home goods guide

More on the TACKLIFE Tabletop Fire Pit:

The cement base of the elegant tabletop fire pit is sturdy and durable, and the black glass stone is crystal clear and bright, which increases the overall beauty of the indoor fire pit and presents a noble and elegant temperament. The flame will be bigger if you burn directly with bioethanol, and the tabletop fireplace flame will last longer if you burn with a wick, which can burn for 2 hours, enjoying the real flame in 360 degrees, adding a warm and romantic atmosphere. 

