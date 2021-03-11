Let iRobot’s pet-ready Roomba 960 Robot Vac handle the chores, now $240 (Refurb, Orig. $700)

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $239.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model sells for closer to $435 new at Amazon right now or more like $500 over at Target. Today’s offer is $10 below our previous refurbished mention and the lowest we can find. Ideal for homes with pets, dual multi-surface rubber brushes are employed to tackle hair on both carpet or hard floors. This model will also recharge itself and then continue right where it left off if there’s more cleaning to be done, while iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation intelligently cleans your home in neat rows. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 9,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals below.

Update 3/11 @ 10:7 AM: Walmart is offering the Shark ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $149 shipped. Down from its $299 list price, it went for $230 at Amazon before selling out there. Rated 4/5 stars.

An obvious alternative to today’s lead deal is the highly-rated BoostIQ RoboVac 11S from Anker. It sells for $150 shipped right now and carries stellar ratings from over 42,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as intelligent in terms of navigation, but it will certainly take care of the chores for you for $90 less than today’s lead deal and includes everything you need to get going.

But for something even more capable and high-end, check out this ongoing deal we have on the LiDAR-mapping Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum at $159 off as well as this more affordable option at $140 off the going rate. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable offers for around the house including this morning’s Gold Box extension cable sale and the latest Home Depot event.

More on the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum:

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power for improved pick-up performance. (Compared to Roomba 600 Series). Intelligently Maps and Cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt 2. 0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage. Ideal for Homes with Pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t.

