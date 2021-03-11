FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live see 38% discount to new all-time low at $105

-
HeadphoneswootSamsung
Reg. $170 $105

Today only, Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $104.99 shipped. Down from its usual $170 going rate, you’re saving 38% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9 and marking a new all-time low. Even with Samsung just having announced its new Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, these discounted buds deliver active noise cancellation and up to 29-hours of playback and other notable features. On top of a unique bean-shaped design, there’s also a Qi-enabled charging case and 12mm drivers at the center of the experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 22,000 customers and our hands-on review offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more tight-knit Samsung features can save even more by going with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds at $41. You’ll still be enjoying the true wireless design noted above, just without the noise cancellation features. Over 61,000 customers however have agreed upon a 4.3/5 star rating.

We’re still also tracking a notable price cut on Beats Studio3 at $150 off alongside all of the other offers in this Verizon accessory sale. But for those who’d prefer to skip the Apple or Samsung routes, don’t forget that Sony’s popular XM3 ANC buds have returned to $178 alongside this pair of Klipsch’s waterproof T5 II Sport earbuds at $179.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

woot

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Get some cast iron with these colorful 7-qt. Cuisinart ...
ecobee3 lite smart thermostat delivers HomeKit support ...
Let iRobot’s pet-ready Roomba 960 Robot Vac handl...
Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smar...
Official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases are up to 50% off at ...
Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controlle...
Upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs launch with faster speed...
Verizon’s accessory sale discounts Beats Studio3 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Sony’s popular XM3 ANC earbuds return to $178, more from $35 (Save up to 50%)

From $35 Learn More
Reg. $90+

Get some cast iron with these colorful 7-qt. Cuisinart casserole dishes from $50 (Reg. $90+)

From $50 Learn More
Save 25%

Save up to 25% on Anker eufy smart locks starting at $110

From $110 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $30 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
55% off

Top-rated Notability app for iOS and Mac now 55% off, deals from $4 + freebie promo

$4 Learn More
30% off

Amazon offers false eyelashes and eyeliner from $7 Prime shipped, today only

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy, Agent A, Battle Chasers, Money Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $169

ecobee3 lite smart thermostat delivers HomeKit support at $120 (Save 29%)

$120 Learn More