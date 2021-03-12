FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale has Spider-Man, Harry Potter, more from $5

The weekend has arrived and Apple is discounting a selection of films to get you ready for movie night. With everything from some new flicks that released last year to blockbuster superhero movies and titles from the Wizarding World, prices start at just $5 throughout this weekend’s sale. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres starting at $5, which are down from the usual $10 or $15 price tags.

Save on Harry Potter

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off a sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a selection of classic movies to just $5. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

