Today’s monitor discounts kick off from $140: Acer 24.5-inch 144Hz $230, Dell QHD $200, more

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator 24.5-inch 1080p 144Hz Monitor for $229.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the going rate and beats Amazon’s previous low by $20. If you’ve been wanting to level up your current gaming display, this could be the one. Acer’s 24.5-inch display is ready to deliver a 1080p picture with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s also compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC to offer up a tear-free gaming experience. This unit boasts an ergonomic stand with adjustable tilt, height, swivel, and pivot. Inputs include DisplayPort, dual HDMI, four USB 3.0 ports, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional monitor discounts as low as $140.

More monitors on sale:

And don’t forget that Razer’s 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor is $100 off and LG’s refurbished 120Hz 48-inch 4K OLED is down to $1,080. It doesn’t matter which deal you pick, Amazon’s best-selling 13-foot raceway kit will banish the cluttered look of cables from your space for under $15.50.

Acer Predator 24.5-inch 1080p 144Hz Monitor features:

  • 24.5″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible – Tear Free Gaming – Zero Frame Design Display
  • Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time: 2ms (G to G) – Up to 0.9ms (G to G)
  • High Brightness and Contrast with VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400

