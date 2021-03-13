FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timex’s hybrid Metropolitan+ Smartwatch plunges to $44 at Amazon (Save 51%)

-
51% off $44

Amazon is offering the Timex Unisex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch (TW2P81700) for $43.96 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and comes within a mere $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish smartwatch boasts a genuine leather strap with quick-release spring bars for simple swapping. A black dial pairs nicely with the band and features silver-tone markers. Smartwatch capabilities allow it to keep tabs on steps taken, distance moved, calories burned, sleep metrics, and more. Everything syncs to a paired smartphone over Bluetooth. It’s powered by a standard watch battery that should last a year or more before needing swapped out, allowing you to forego daily charges. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for something that more closely resembles an Apple Watch? If so, check out this Letsfit Smart Watch at $31. Despite having a highly-affordable price tag, this offering still provides automatic step tracking, calorie monitoring, and more. Smartphone notifications are relayed to your wrist, ensuring you can leave your iPhone or Android device pocketed more frequently.

And speaking of watch deals, you won’t want to miss out on Fossil’s always-on Carlyle Smartwatch while it’s $118 off. Some other fun gadgets we’ve spotted on sale lately include a 4K action camera kit for $62.50, dash cams priced as low as $25.50, and the list goes on. Give our landing page a quick look (if you haven’t already) to catch up on all of the latest deals.

Timex Unisex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch features:

  • Adjustable black 20mm genuine leather strap with quick-release spring bars fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Black dial with silver-tone hour markers; two retrograde sub-dials & fourth hand display metrics
  • Track steps, distance, calories burned & sleep metrics; sync with your phone via Bluetooth

