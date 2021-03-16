Save up to 36% on HyperX gaming mice, keyboards, and more from $20, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of HyperX PC gaming accessories starting at $20. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Keyboard at $64.99. Down from its $90 going rate, today’s offer is 28% in savings, $5 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Treat your battlestation to an upgrade for the new year with the HyperX Alloy Origins Core, which features an aircraft-grade aluminum body alongside RGB backlit keys. Macro customization lets you personalize the typing and gaming experience even further, and the brand’s tactile Aqua switches round out the package here with a compact form-factor. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable HyperX deals:

After you’ve decked out your battlestation with some of the gear in today’s HyperX sale, be sure to check out all of the markdowns in our PC gaming guide. This discount we spotted on Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 240Hz monitor is certainly worth a look at $100 off, as well as all of these Razer peripherals from $45.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins CoreTM is an ultra-compact, sturdy tenkeyless keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!