Treat your battlestation to Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 240Hz monitor at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Down from $800, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $50 and dropping to the third lowest all-time price. Samsung’s latest gaming monitor delivers a 1440p QLED 32-inch panel alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back to add some extra flair into your battlestation. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the higher-end refresh rates found above and go with Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor instead. This offering delivers the same 1440p resolution on both of the featured models, but steps down to a 144Hz refresh rate, which is still plenty capable for gaming and the like. And for $350, it won’t set you back as much either.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

