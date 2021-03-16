AVerMedia’s Live Gamer Mini is perfect for Twitch streaming or Zoom calls at $80 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini 1080p HDMI Capture Card for $80 shipped. Down from its list price of $130 and normal going rate of $100 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked there and comes within $10 of its all-time low. If you’re wanting to get into Twitch streaming from your Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or even gaming desktop, this is a must-have accessory. It can handle full 1080p HD capture at up to 60 FPS with a zero-lag pass-through port so that way you can send video on to your monitor or TV without worry about additional latency. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While this works great for passing through your video gameplay to record it, this HDMI capture card can also handle capturing a video camera for Zoom meetings. To do that, you’ll need either a Micro HDMI or Mini HDMI cable, depending on what your camera requires. Given that Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and even GoPro now can function as webcams, this is a great time to upgrade your video conferencing game.

You’ll likely need a powerful computer to handle heavy-duty live streaming and recording tasks, if that’s what you’re after. Dell’s latest XPS desktops are perfect for the job, sporting up to 128GB of RAM, RTX 3070 GPUs, and the 8-core 16-thread 5.3GHz i9-11900K CPU.

More about AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini:

Full HD 1080P video Recording: stream and record all your content in full HD at 60 FPS.

Zero-lag pass-through video: enjoy playing uncompressed video straight on the PC monitor with No latency.

Plug-and-play functionality: offers convenience, Just plug it to your PC, and it’s ready to record and stream.

H.264 hardware encoder: with hardware encoding, this device takes load without putting any load on to your CPU.

