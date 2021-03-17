FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vitamix St. Patrick’s Day sale offers $360 off its refurbished high-end Venturist V1200 blender

-
REg. $630 $300

The Vitamix St. Patrick’s Day sale is now live with a notable offer on its high-end Venturist V1200 blender. Regularly $630 new, you can now score the Vitamix refurbished model at $299.95 shipped for a limited time. This particularly low price will only be available from now through March 18, or until supplies last. That’s $360 off the new price, $150 below Amazon’s best refurbished listing and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking for a hardcore professional blending solution, this might very well be it. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

Vitamix St. Patrick’s Day sale

The Venturist V1200 comes with a 64-ounce container and 20-ounce on-the-go cup that are complemented by variable speed control, pulse options, and built-in wireless connectivity to “automatically adjust the maximum blending times for the container size you’ve chosen.” 

But if that’s still too hardcore for your needs, scoop up a Ninja Professional Countertop Blender for a fraction of the price. Or, save even more and go with the Magic Bullet Blender at $30 shipped. While these options aren’t nearly as powerful, if it’s just for light meal prep and your daily smoothie, they will certainly get the job done. 

Head over to our home goods deal hub for more offers on kitchenware and items for around the house. We have deals on Anker’s eufy RoboVac 15C MAX, Dyson vacs up to 30% off at Home Depot, and this 170-piece General Purpose Tool Set at under $90, just to name a few. 

More on the Vitamix Venturist V1200 blender:

Vitamix St. Patrick’s Day sale: Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining. The Variable Speed Control lets you fine-tune every texture—from smooth purées to chunky salsas—and everything in between. A built-in digital timer helps you avoid over-processing your blends, so you can achieve the perfect texture every time.

