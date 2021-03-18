This Mac- and iPad-ready Bluetooth keyboard sees 50% price drop at Amazon, now $14.50

iMaxwin Mall (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON Mac/iPad Bluetooth Keyboard for $14.69 Prime shipped with the code B9F5HTM4 at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, this marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re not ready to drop hundreds on Apple’s Magic Keyboard, or need a way to typIf e while you travel, this is a great choice. It features Bluetooth connectivity, delivering the ability to use it without plugging in any wires. Since it’s built to work with iPadOS and macOS, you’ll find Option and Command keys here, which are necessary for Apple’s operating systems. OMOTON claims up to 30-days of usage on a single set of batteries. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t mind using a wired keyboard, check out this model from VicTsing. It’s $11 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, giving you the ability to have a spare typing instrument around whenever you need while on a tighter budget. Just keep in mind this model isn’t build specifically to work with macOS, meaning you’ll be missing the Option and Command keys.

Also, did you see that Apple’s entry-level M1 MacBook Air is down to one of its lowest prices yet? Right now, the laptop will set you back just $960. Featuring Apple’s in-house processor, you’ll enjoy up to 18-hour battery life, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a Retina display here.

More about OMOTON’s Mac Bluetooth Keyboard:

It’s perfectly compatible with all iPad models with systems iOS 9.1 or later; these include iPad Air 4 10.9, iPad Pro 12.9, iPad Pro 11, iPad 8th/7th Generation 10.2, iPad Mini 5 and much more.

This full-sized keyboard and numeric keypad are perfect for inputting data and guaranteed to enhance efficiency.

Its sloped angle delivers comfort and ease. Enjoy using your iPad with minimal hand fatigue. Plus, the keyboard’s refined scissor mechanism provides a responsive and quiet typing experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!