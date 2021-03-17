FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home a Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker + built-in milk frother for $128 (Reg. up to $230)

-
Reg. $230 $128

Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker for $127.99 shipped when you apply code FAMILY20 at checkout. Regularly $230 at Kohl’s, it usually sells for closer to $180 and currently goes for $160 at Amazon. Today’s offer is as much as $102 off and the lowest price we can find. This versatile coffee machine supports traditional methods as well as brewing over ice, pod-free single-serve, and even has a built-in milk frother you rarely see on machines of this nature. A “specially designed tea brew basket” supports both bags and loose leaf alongside multiple brew size options, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better coffee machine that can do all of that for less than $128. But if that’s not necessary for your needs, score a $40 Chefman InstaCoffee and call it a day. This one can handle both K-Cups and ground beans right out of the box, carries solid ratings from over 6,600 Amazon customers, and will save you $88 over today’s featured offer. 

We are also still tracking a notable offer for Prime members on DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, not to mention the ongoing three months of FREE coffee you can score with this MyPanera+ promotion. Just be sure to head over to our home goods deal hub for even more including the Vitamix St. Patrick’s Day sale and this morning’s Gold Box Philips ExpertClean Bluetooth Toothbrush deal. 

More on the Ninja Hot & Cold Brewing System:

Go beyond the coffeehouse with the Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System. This brewing system gives you the ability to brew hot, flavorful cups of coffee and tea, or over ice beverages, all powered by Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology with Auto-iQ. Brew over ice at a lower temperature for smooth, naturally sweet flavor in 10 to 15 minutes. Choose your strength with Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew, or Specialty.

