Google Pixel 4/XL smartphones see open-box discounts from $250 (Orig. $799+)

electro-wireless (99.7% positive all-time feedback) via eBay currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $279.99 shipped in open-box condition. Down from its original $899 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $619 in savings and marks one of the lowest prices to date in any condition. Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display with face unlock features alongside up to 25-hours of battery life and IP68 water-resistance. So if the smaller size of the Pixel 5 is a dealbreaker, this offer is worth a look. You’ll also enjoy Night Sight photography that’s backed by the 16 and 12MP camera array. Over 2,800 customers have left as 4.4/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Includes a 3-month warranty. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you’ll find the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB smartphone in open-box condition via eBay for $249.99. Having originally fetched $799, today’s offer is matching our previous offer on a refurbished model and marks one of the lowest prices of all-time. Pixel 4 arrives with many of the same features found on the featured deal, just with a 5.7-inch screen. There’s still a pair of rear cameras with Night Sight functionality as well as face unlock and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

While you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your new handset in our roundup from last week, there are plenty of other hardware discounts in our Android guide to start the week, as well. This ongoing OnePlus 8 bundle with the brand’s Buds Z is still live at $499, not to mention this rare Google Pixel Buds sale at $159.

Google Pixel 4 XL features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!