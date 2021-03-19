We are now ready to head into another weekend and once again have all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals waiting down below. Our Android hardware deal hub is filled with notable offers from Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, TCL, and much more, but it is now time for the day’s most notable Google Play app deals. Just about all of yesterday’s particularly notable offers are still live down below and now joined by titles like Crashlands, Levelhead, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, AntVentor, Travel Tracker Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Along with ongoing offers on OnePlus 8 with Buds Z at up to $250 off and these Motorola Android smartphones from $120, today we spotted some great deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro as well as the first price drop on the year on the Google Pixel Buds. Moving over to wearables, Fossil’s Spring Sale is now live with hybrid smartwatches from $129 and much more. This morning’s smartphone accessories roundup has all of your charging and audio needs on sale alongside offers on PowerA’s Xbox MOGA Android Clip and SanDisk’s speedy 500GB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD.

Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros $39, Far Cry New Dawn $12, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Crashlands:

Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses,

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!